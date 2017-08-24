Mahtook is back in the Tigers' lineup Thursday, batting second and playing right field.

He was rested Wednesday after starting in each of the previous 34 games, and Mahtook is already back on the horse. Detroit wants to see what he can offer in a regular role as they plan for the future. He's been doing an acceptable -- and often quite good -- job, wielding a .288/.338/.464 line with nine homers in 290 plate appearances.