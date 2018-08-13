Mahtook was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Mahtook has bounced between Detroit and Toledo this season, hitting decently at the Triple-A level but having no success in the big leagues. His .200/.239/.257 line at the big-league level is far from adequate, though he's hit .251/.321/.452 for Toledo, suggesting he has as least some potential. JaCoby Jones was placed on the disabled list with a hamstring strain in a corresponding move.

