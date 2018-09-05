Mahtook went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the White Sox.

Mahtook did a little bit of everything in this one, hitting his sixth home run of the year and stealing his third base. While it's generally been a disappointing season for the 28-year-old outfielder, he did show a pulse in 2017 with a .276/.330/.457 slash line and 12 home runs in 109 games, so perhaps he could be in line for a decent finish to 2018.