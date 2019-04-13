Mahtook cleared waivers Saturday and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.

Mahtook showed promise in 2017, but his production fell off in 2018 and continued into this season. After starting 0-for-23 at the plate, his designation was no surprise. His spot will be filled by JaCoby Jones who is returning from the injured list after a shoulder sprain held him out to begin the season.

