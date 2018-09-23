Mahtook went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday in the eighth inning that proved to be the game-winner against the Royals.

Mahtook deposited a Jason Hammel pitch into the left-field seats with a runner on for his ninth homer of the year, which put the Tigers ahead for good. One member of the Tigers' outfield glut being evaluated for 2019, Mahtook, who turns 29 in November, has also taken reps at first base, hoping to enhance his candidacy for a long-term role as Detroit rebuilds. His lackluster .217/.289/.389 triple slash, however, doesn't do him many favors.