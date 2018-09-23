Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Clubs game-winning homer
Mahtook went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday in the eighth inning that proved to be the game-winner against the Royals.
Mahtook deposited a Jason Hammel pitch into the left-field seats with a runner on for his ninth homer of the year, which put the Tigers ahead for good. One member of the Tigers' outfield glut being evaluated for 2019, Mahtook, who turns 29 in November, has also taken reps at first base, hoping to enhance his candidacy for a long-term role as Detroit rebuilds. His lackluster .217/.289/.389 triple slash, however, doesn't do him many favors.
More News
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Working out at first base•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Likely to lose playing time down stretch•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Blasts home run, swipes base in win•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: On bench Monday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Goes deep in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...