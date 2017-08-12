Play

Mahtook went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk Friday against the Twins.

Mahtook smashed his eighth homer of the year to open the scoring for the Tigers in the first inning of a divisional loss. He's collected multiple hits in six of his last seven games and he's raised his batting average 20 points during his hot streak.

