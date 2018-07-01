Mahtook could get the call from Triple-A Toledo with Leonys Martin (hamstring) landing on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Mahtook was removed from Toledo's lineup Sunday and the Tigers are expected to announce a move Monday to fill Martin's spot. Mahtook is slashing just .188/.227/.261 at the MLB level this season, so expectations should be tempered if he does get the call.