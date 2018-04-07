Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Day off Saturday
Mahtook is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Saturday.
Mahtook will head back to the bench in favor of JaCoby Jones, who will man left field and bat seventh in the order. Through six games this season, Mahtook is hitting .182 with one extra-base hit and one RBI.
