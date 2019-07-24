Mahtook was removed from Tuesday's game at Triple-A Toledo with an unspecified injury, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mahtook has been with Toledo since being removed from the 40-man roster in April and has an .823 OPS in 72 games with the Mud Hens. It's currently unclear if the 29-year-old is expected to require a trip to the injured list.

