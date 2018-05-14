Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Drives in two
Mahtook went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Mariners.
Mahtook recorded an RBI single in the third inning followed by an RBI double in the seventh inning to help the Tigers' to a victory on Sunday. He has had a consistent role in the starting lineup due to an injury to Leonys Martin, and has gone 4-for-16 in four starts. However, he is hitting just .170/.226/.255 in 47 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...