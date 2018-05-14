Mahtook went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Mariners.

Mahtook recorded an RBI single in the third inning followed by an RBI double in the seventh inning to help the Tigers' to a victory on Sunday. He has had a consistent role in the starting lineup due to an injury to Leonys Martin, and has gone 4-for-16 in four starts. However, he is hitting just .170/.226/.255 in 47 at-bats this season.