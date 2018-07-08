Mahtook will start in left field and hit sixth Sunday against the Rangers.

The Tigers have gone with JaCoby Jones as their leadoff man for both of their matchups against right-handed pitchers this series, an indication manager Ron Gardenhire no longer views Mahtook as the primary table setter. Mahtook did top the order Saturday against southpaw Cole Hamels, however, and went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI on the day. He should be locked into a full-time role until the Tigers get Leonys Martin (hamstring) back from the DL, but the righty-hitting Mahtook may only be a favorable DFS play versus southpaws.

