Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Earns fourth straight start
Mahtook will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Mariners, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Mahtook has enjoyed a full-time role in left field since returning to the big club, with the 28-year-old drawing his fourth straight start Sunday. He'll have a clear path to playing time so long as Leonys Martin (knee) is sidelined, but Mahtook's bat will probably need to heat up before he attracts much attention outside of AL-only and deeper mixed settings. He's recorded two hits in 12 at-bats since rejoining the Tigers, leaving his season line at a woeful .140/.204/.209 through 12 games overall.
