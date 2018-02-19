Mahtook is set to enter the 2018 campaign as the Tigers' everyday left fielder, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Occasionally slowed by groin problems last season, including a Grade 2 strain that sidelined him for the final week of the campaign, Mahtook heads into spring training at full health and with a full-time role in hand after excelling when granted extended at-bats in 2017. Thanks largely to improvements with his contact and walk rates in addition to making major strides against right-handed pitching, Mahtook supplied a .276/.330/.457 line while logging 12 home runs and six steals over 379 plate appearances. The 28-year-old will likely occupy a spot near the top of the Detroit lineup, where his combination of power and speed could make him a sneaky source of counting stats.