Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Enters spring as everyday left fielder
Mahtook is set to enter the 2018 campaign as the Tigers' everyday left fielder, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Occasionally slowed by groin problems last season, including a Grade 2 strain that sidelined him for the final week of the campaign, Mahtook heads into spring training at full health and with a full-time role in hand after excelling when granted extended at-bats in 2017. Thanks largely to improvements with his contact and walk rates in addition to making major strides against right-handed pitching, Mahtook supplied a .276/.330/.457 line while logging 12 home runs and six steals over 379 plate appearances. The 28-year-old will likely occupy a spot near the top of the Detroit lineup, where his combination of power and speed could make him a sneaky source of counting stats.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...