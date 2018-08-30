Mahtook went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

Mahtook drove in both runs during the Tigers' 9-2 loss, putting the team up 1-0 in the first inning with a single before adding a solo homer in the ninth inning. He's now in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-20 with three homers over that stretch while raising his batting average from .185 to .220.