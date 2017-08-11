Play

Mahtook went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

That's three straight two-hit games for Mahtook, who has his season slash line up to .295/.344/.460. With Alex Presley on the DL, Mahtook should continue to get regular playing time in center, and he offers some power potential when he's in the lineup.

