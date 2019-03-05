Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Goes deep twice Monday
Mahtook went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Mahtook's first two spring home runs helped push his Grapefruit League OPS to a ridiculous 1.298. After a relatively successful 2017, the 29-year-old regressed significantly last season with a .202/.276/.359 slash line. A strong spring could help Mahtook earn a little more playing time to begin the season, though he is likely going to break camp as a reserve outfielder.
