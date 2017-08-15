Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Has another multi-hit game Monday
Mahtook went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's loss to the Rangers.
Mahtook went 0-for-5 on Sunday, but before that he posted five straight multi-hit games, including a three-hit effort on Saturday. The 27-year-old is slashing .352/.390/.519 this month and is worth a look in most formats.
