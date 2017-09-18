Mahtook went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Mahtook has been a pleasant surprise in 2017 -- he now has 12 home runs and a solid .275/.328/.461 slash line after posting just a .195/.231/.292 line in 2016. That respectable work could result in him entering next season with a steady lineup spot.