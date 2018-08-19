Mahtook went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Twins.

He hit a three-run, line-drive homer off Tyler Duffey in the third inning to break a 3-3 tie. It was his second homer in three games. Mahtook has flopped spectacularly in previous auditions at the major-league level, but he's getting another one in the Detroit outfield with JaCoby Jones (hamstring) on the DL.