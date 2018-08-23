Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Homers, scores twice in win over White Sox
Mahtook went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.
The home run, a sixth-inning blast off of James Shields, was just the third of the season for Mahtook. After slashing .276/.330/.457 with 12 home runs in 2017, 2018 has been a forgettable encore for the 28-year-old outfielder. Mahtook has bounced between Triple-A and the majors, and he's slashing just .195/.273/.308 at the MLB level.
