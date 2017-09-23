Manager Brad Ausmus said Mahtook is likely done for the rest of the season after experiencing a Grade 2 groin strain Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Mahtook exited Friday's game in the fourth inning, and an MRI on Saturday confirmed the issue is serious enough to end his season prematurely. With the Tigers eliminated from playoff contention, it doesn't make sense to push Mahtook to return for a few meaningless games. The 27-year-old compiled a respectable .276/.330/.457 line with 12 homers and six stolen bases in 109 games this season and is expected to vie for a spot in the Tigers' outfield in 2018. Andrew Romine and Alex Presley should see increased playing time down the stretch with Mahtook out.