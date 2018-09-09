Mahtook may see a reduced role following the promotion of Christin Stewart to the big leagues, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said that Stewart will be the team's starting left fielder for the remainder of the season, effectively leaving center field as the only open position in the outfield. Mahtook will battle JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes for playing time, which doesn't bode well for Mahtook given his recent struggles and the fact that his two competitors are both younger than him.