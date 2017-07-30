Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Moves into two hole
Mahtook will bat second and man center field Sunday against the Astros.
With Alex Presley (oblique) hitting the disabled list Saturday, Mahtook will receive a chance to fill the void in the two hole, though he may need to perform well in order to remain in the top third of the lineup against right-handed pitching. Even if Mahtook eventually moves back down in the order, he at least has a solid handle on an everyday role after batting an impressive .352/.394/.527 since June 21.
