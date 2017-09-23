Play

Mahtook is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.

Mahtook exited Friday's game with a groin injury, and while the severity of the issue is still unclear, it will force him to miss Saturday's contest. Consider him day-to-day for now, while Andrew Romine starts in left field and bats seventh in his place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast