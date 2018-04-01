Mahtook is not in the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Mahtook started in left field for the first game of Detroit's doubleheader versus Pittsburgh on Sunday, during which he went 0-for-2 with a walk. He'll get some rest and sit out Game 2 while Victor Reyes heads out to left field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories