Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Not in Sunday night's lineup
Mahtook is not in the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Mahtook started in left field for the first game of Detroit's doubleheader versus Pittsburgh on Sunday, during which he went 0-for-2 with a walk. He'll get some rest and sit out Game 2 while Victor Reyes heads out to left field.
