Mahtook went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

Despite entering the game batting just .192, Mahtook was tabbed for leadoff duties in this one and he delivered. The 28-year-old outfielder is still hitting just .221, but he should continue to get fairly regular playing time with Leonys Martin (hamstring) currently on the disabled list. Mahtook did hit .276 in 109 games last season, so there is some reason to believe his current average could continue to climb.

