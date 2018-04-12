Mahtook was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers need a fresh arm after their bullpen was forced to throw 7.1 innings Wednesday, so Mahtook will head back to the minors to free up a roster spot. This is somewhat surprising, but the 28-year-old is just 4-for-31 (.129) with 10 strikeouts through nine games this season, so he could probably benefit from some time in the minors. In the meantime, Victor Reyes and JaCoby Jones should handle the bulk of duties in left field.