Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Optioned to Toledo
Mahtook was sent down to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Mahtook was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Leonys Martin (hamstring) from the 10-day DL. Across nine games with the team after being promoted at the start of the month, Mahtook went 8-for-36 (.222 average) with one extra-base hit and 12 strikeouts. He will head back to the minors where he's set to receive everyday at-bats for the foreseeable future.
