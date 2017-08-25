Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Out of Friday's lineup
Mahtook is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
Mahtook will head to the bench for the second time in the past three games, following 34 straight starts. In his place, Andrew Romine picks up another start in center, while batting eighth.
