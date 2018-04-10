Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Out of lineup Tuesday
Mahtook is not starting Tuesday against the Indians.
The off day is Mahtook's third in the Tigers' opening 10 games. The 28-year-old is off to a very slow start at the plate, hitting .143/.219/.179 in his first 32 plate appearances. Rule 5 pick Victor Reyes will start in left field in his place.
