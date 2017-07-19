Mahtook is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of the MLive Media Group reports.

Mahtook will get the day off after starting the past two games in right, going 4-for-10 with one home run and two RBI during that span. In his place, Jim Adduci draws the start, batting seventh. Mahtook had been stuck in a platoon in center field with Alex Presley, but it looks like there could be more starts available for both players with an extra spot in the outfield opening up following the trade of J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks.