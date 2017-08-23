Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Out of Wednesday lineup
Mahtook is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Mahtook receives a rare day off after starting the past 34 contests. Andrew Romine gets the assignment in center in his place while batting eighth.
