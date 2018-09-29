Mahtook is starting in left field and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Brewers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With Christin Stewart (abdomen) being held out for the second straight day, Mahtook gets another chance to start in left. After a solid 2017 campaign, the 28-year-old has regressed this season with a .208/.281/.370 slash line. It's unclear what his 2019 role might be with the rebuilding Tigers, as Stewart and Nick Castellanos seem to have the corner outfield spots locked down, leaving Mahtook, JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes as the existing members of the roster who could be jockeying for the center field job.