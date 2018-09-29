Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Picks up start in left Saturday
Mahtook is starting in left field and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Brewers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
With Christin Stewart (abdomen) being held out for the second straight day, Mahtook gets another chance to start in left. After a solid 2017 campaign, the 28-year-old has regressed this season with a .208/.281/.370 slash line. It's unclear what his 2019 role might be with the rebuilding Tigers, as Stewart and Nick Castellanos seem to have the corner outfield spots locked down, leaving Mahtook, JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes as the existing members of the roster who could be jockeying for the center field job.
More News
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Clubs go-ahead homer Saturday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Working out at first base•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Likely to lose playing time down stretch•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Blasts home run, swipes base in win•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: On bench Monday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Out of lineup Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....