After going 0-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Mariners, Mahtook is now batting .242 in 10 games since getting called up on May 9.

A .242 average isn't great, but it's a big improvement on the .129 mark Mahtook had before getting sent to Triple-A Toledo in April. The 28-year-old was striking out 28.6 percent of the time in his first stint with the club and he's cut that down to 17.1 percent this time around. Mahtook has been getting fairly regular playing time since the promotion, though it'll be worth monitoring who gets squeezed out of a roster spot when the likes of Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario return from the disabled list.