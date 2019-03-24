Mahtook went 1-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Mahtook has had a decent spring, as he now has an .850 OPS to go along with three home runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases. The 29-year-old regressed in 2018, as he posted a .635 OPS after registering a .787 mark a season earlier. Mahtook could begin the season as the Tigers' starting center fielder with JaCoby Jones (shoulder) slated to open the year on the injured list. Jones isn't expected to be out very long, so Mahtook could return to the bench unless he gets off to a hot start and forces his way into more playing time.