Mahtook went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Twins.

Mahtook now has five straight multi-hit games, and he's got his batting average up to .305. He batted second on Saturday, which shows that manager Brad Ausmus seems to have increased confidence in the 27-year-old. As long as he's swinging the bat like this, he's worth a look in most leagues.