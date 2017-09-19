Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Reaches base three times Monday
Mahtook went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Athletics.
Mahtook continues to produce for the Tigers, and he has hits in four straight games since returning from a groin injury. The 27-year-old outfielder is doing his best to lock up an everyday role with the team in 2018 as he's now slashing .279/.332/.463 this season.
