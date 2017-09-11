Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Remains out Monday
Mahtook (groin) is out of the lineup Monday against the Indians.
Mahtook is being withheld from the lineup as he tends to a groin injury for the third straight day. Tyler Collins will start in left field and hit seventh with Mahtook out.
More News
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Withheld from lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Scratched with groin soreness•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Collects homer, steal in redemptive outing•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Swats 10th homer Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Back in action Thursday•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...