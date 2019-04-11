Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Removed from roster
The Tigers designated Mahtook for assignment Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
After opening the season with a 0-for-23 slump at the plate, Mahtook will lose his spot on the 40-man and active roster with jaCoby Jones (shoulder) due to return from the 10-day injured list. Since Mahtook has no minor-league options remaining, the Tigers will have to expose him to waivers before outrighting him to Triple-A Toledo.
