The Tigers designated Mahtook for assignment Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After opening the season with a 0-for-23 slump at the plate, Mahtook will lose his spot on the 40-man and active roster with jaCoby Jones (shoulder) due to return from the 10-day injured list. Since Mahtook has no minor-league options remaining, the Tigers will have to expose him to waivers before outrighting him to Triple-A Toledo.

