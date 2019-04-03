Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Retreats to bench
Mahtook is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Mahtook is hitless through his first five appearances this season (16 at-bats), so he'll head to the bench to clear his head. Niko Goodrum will cover center field in his stead, pushing Jeimer Candelario to DH duties while opening up a spot in the lineup for Gordon Beckham to start at the hot corner.
