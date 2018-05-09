Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Returning to majors
The Tigers will recall Mahtook from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Mahtook had a rough start to the season with the Tigers and had similar issues at Toledo with a .250/.327/.432 slash line and 29 strikeouts in 88 at-bats. Leonys Martin is headed to the disabled list with a knee injury, opening the door for Mahtook to rejoin the Tigers.
