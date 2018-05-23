Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Rides pine Wednesday
Mahtook is out of Wednesday's starting lineup against the Twins.
Mahtook will get another day off, as he also sat out Monday in the series opener against Minnesota. He's struggled at the plate through 21 games this season, hitting .188 with four extra-base hits and four RBI. JaCoby Jones will take over in left field and is set to hit sixth.
