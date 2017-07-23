Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Seeing regular starts in center field
Mahtook will start in center field and bat fifth Sunday against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The Tigers' recent trade that sent J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks has opened up regular time in the outfield for both Alex Presley and Mahtook, who had previously been working in a platoon in center field. With right field now available, Presley has started to see most of the starts at that position, while Mahtook has continued to hit well while logging most of the time in center. Mahtook carries a six-game hitting streak into Sunday's contest and is slashing .358/.364/.566 in July.
