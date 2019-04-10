Mahtook is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

A two-day break wasn't enough for Mahtook to break his cold streak to begin the season, as he returned to action for Tuesday's series opener and went 0-for-4, leaving him hitless through 23 at-bats. Mahtook should see semi-regular action through the end of the week but will likely be the top choice for a demotion when JaCoby Jones (shoulder) is activated from the injured list.