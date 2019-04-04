Mahtook is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Mahtook opened the season as the Tigers' presumptive top center fielder with JaCoby Jones (shoulder) on the injured list, but Mahtook's hold on the No. 1 job now looks tenuous at best. He'll be on the bench for a third straight game while Niko Goodrum gets a spin in center.

More News
Our Latest Stories