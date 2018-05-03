Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Struggling at Triple-A
Since being sent down to Triple-A Toledo on April 11, Mahtook is batting just .197 with 20 strikeouts in 66 at-bats.
Mahtook opened the year as the Tigers' everyday left fielder, but he hit just .129 in nine games to earn the demotion. JaCoby Jones has held his own in left, and so far Mahtook is not pushing his way back into the picture. He did post a respectable .276/.330/.457 line in 109 games with Detroit last season, however, so he could get another look if any opportunities open up at the MLB level.
