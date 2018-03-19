Mahtook will start in left field and bat seventh for the Tigers in their Grapefruit League game Monday against the Orioles, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Mahtook is assured a full-time role in 2018 after finishing the second half of the past season as one of the Tigers' top hitters, but any hope that the outfielder would open the upcoming campaign in a prominent lineup spot seems to have been extinguished by his poor spring. The 28-year-old has gone just 5-for-36 (.139 average) at the dish during the exhibition schedule while being most commonly used in the bottom third of the Tigers' lineups, as manager Ron Gardenhire has seemingly settled on Leonys Martin and Jeimer Candelario as the Nos. 1 and 2 hitters, respectively. Mahtook could move up in the order if his bat heats up once the season begins or Martin and/or Candelario prove ineffective, but fantasy owners shouldn't bank on Mahtook being a reliable source of runs so long as he remains near the bottom of the order.