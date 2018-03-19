Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Ticketed for bottom-third lineup spot
Mahtook will start in left field and bat seventh for the Tigers in their Grapefruit League game Monday against the Orioles, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Mahtook is assured a full-time role in 2018 after finishing the second half of the past season as one of the Tigers' top hitters, but any hope that the outfielder would open the upcoming campaign in a prominent lineup spot seems to have been extinguished by his poor spring. The 28-year-old has gone just 5-for-36 (.139 average) at the dish during the exhibition schedule while being most commonly used in the bottom third of the Tigers' lineups, as manager Ron Gardenhire has seemingly settled on Leonys Martin and Jeimer Candelario as the Nos. 1 and 2 hitters, respectively. Mahtook could move up in the order if his bat heats up once the season begins or Martin and/or Candelario prove ineffective, but fantasy owners shouldn't bank on Mahtook being a reliable source of runs so long as he remains near the bottom of the order.
More News
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Enters spring as everyday left fielder•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Likely done for season•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Day off Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Reaches base three times Monday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Hits home run Sunday•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...