Mahtook went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two walks and another run scored in Wednesday's 12-6 loss to the Rangers.

Mahtook took Cole Hamels deep in the third inning, tying his career high of nine home runs set as a rookie in 2015. The center fielder has been surprisingly effective at the plate of late, launching three homers in his past seven games while coming away with multiple hits in eight of his past 12 despite failing to do so here.