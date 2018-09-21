Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Working out at first base
Mahtook took fielding practice at first base Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
With Victor Martinez set to retire, Miguel Cabrera could be a full-time designated hitter next season, opening up at-bats at first base. Mahtook would be an unusual candidate for those at-bats, however, as his .216/.290/.377 line already plays poorly in the outfield and wouldn't be close to good enough at first base. The added defensive flexibility could at least help him stick around in a bench capacity.
